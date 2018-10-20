Coronado Ferry Landing Art Walk
Coronado Ferry Landing 1201 First St., Coronado, California 92118
Coronado Ferry Landing Art Walk
Saturday, October 20, 2018
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Additional Dates
Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Ferry Landing
1201 First Street
Coronado, CA
Directions
Price: Free Admission
October 20 - 21, 2018
Contact Info
Ronda Mills
West Coast Artists
info@westcoastartists.com
818-813-4478
Info
Coronado Ferry Landing 1201 First St., Coronado, California 92118 View Map
Art