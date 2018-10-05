Coronado Playhouse Presents 22nd Annual Free Classic: Macbeth

MACBETH

October 5 – October 28, 2018

Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 8pm & Sunday @ 2pm

by William Shakespeare

Director: Desha Crownover

A drum. A drum. Macbeth doth come.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth explores the darkest depths of human aspiration. Driven by an insatiable hunger for power, posterity and certainty, Macbeth and his wife commit a murder and set in motion the inevitable unraveling of their own humanity. As the tragedy unfolds and the horrors increase, Macbeth descends into a solitary hell of his own making, powerless, childless and hopeless.

Award-winning director Desha Crownover (Seussical & The 39 Steps) returns to Coronado Playhouse with her unique brand of imagination and creativity to reimage one of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies for our 22nd Annual Free Classic play.

Tickets for Macbeth are FREE thanks to a generous grant from the City of Coronado.

Tickets are limited to 6 per patron.

2018 CPH Members and Subscribers receive reserved seating for Macbeth