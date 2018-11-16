Coronado Playhouse Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

November 16 – December 16, 2018

Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 8pm & Sunday @ 2pm

Please note: There is no performance on Thursday, November 22, 2018 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Director: Jason R. Bailly

Music Director: Kirk Valles

Choreographer: Ricardo Valenzuela

The ultimate story of parental favoritism & sibling rivalry!

One of the most enduring musicals of the last 50 years, Joseph is the irresistible family show about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. The first collaboration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and lyricist Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King), Joseph blends pop, country and rock into an uplifting, technicolored story of biblical proportions. Retelling the biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including “Those Canaan Days”, “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

Colorful, upbeat and with a fabulous mega mix celebratory finale to the CPH 2018 Season.

Family Friendly Fun!