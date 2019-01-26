Coronado x Allagash West Coast/East Coast Brew Bash

Join the founders and brew masters of Coronado Brewing Co. and Allagash Brewing Co. for the first East Coast West Coast Brew Bash at Hotel del Coronado. This beachfront tasting event will feature five tasting stations, 10 specialty beers and food tasting stations on the Sun Deck. Attendees will sample new specialty brews and have the opportunity to meet and drink with Rob Tod, the founder & brewer of Allagash Brewing, and Rick Chapman the co-founder of Coronado Brewing.