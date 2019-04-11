Cory Doctorow and Friends 40th Anniversary Lecture

Join the Friends of the San Diego Public Library as they celebrate 40 years of advocacy and support of your library with international best-selling science fiction author, blogger and journalist Cory Doctorow (Little Brother, Radicalized). Doctorow, a lifelong supporter of libraries, digital rights, and the Creative Commons, will discuss- in honor of the Friends and National Library Week's 2019 theme Libraries = Stronger Communities- libraries as the last stand of a society where people are valued because of their humanity, not their money, and how that works in the current moment of extreme inequality, epistemological incoherence, and fear of imminent collapse. Following the lecture there will be a book signing. This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To ensure a reserved seat simply pre-order a copy of Mr. Doctorow’s Radicalized from the Library Shop at www.libraryshopsd.org/events. All proceeds support the San Diego Public Library System.