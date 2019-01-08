BeCause Cosmetics Connection

What if your makeup routine could change the world? We invite you to join a beauty community like nothing else!

At this BeCause Connection event, you and your friends will get to meet BeCause Cosmetics’ Sales Manager, Tressa Epperson. She’ll share the vision for BeCause in 2019 and how our national network of women is coming together to make the world a better, more beautiful place. More importantly, you’ll connect with Affiliates and other women joining, get experience with our innovative products and gain personal business training.

Walk away with new friends in an inclusive and honest community and inspiration to build your business bigger and stronger! #BeCauseWeCare

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:30 pm Affiliate Training

7:00 - 8:30 pm Let's Play Makeup

8:30 - 9:00 pm Girl Chat!

No tickets or registrations required, but please RSVP! Bring a few friends to join in on the fun and earn yourself additional raffle tickets to win some amazing BeCause Cosmetics' prooducts.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase from San Diego Sliders Company

For questions, please Contact Affiliate Services at (435) 241-3576 or hello@becausecosmetics.com