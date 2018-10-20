Costume Contest

You and your family have worked hard on your Halloween costumes…here’s your opportunity to show them off! While you’re at it, document your efforts with some photos in the Pumpkin Patch at Bates Nut Farm. Each participant in the contest will receive a certificate of participation, Halloween treats and a tractor hayride ticket. Not wearing a costume? Come anyway to enjoy the costume parade and cheer for your favorite costumes. Prizes will be awarded in four age categories, so everybody has a chance to win. Registration begins at 9:00, and costume parade and judging begin at 11:00. Create lasting memories at Bates with all the Pumpkin Patch activities, scrumptious food, and live music from Calico Ridge on the Bates Stage from 12-3. Admission is free. $5.00 parking on October weekends. Dogs on a leash are welcome.