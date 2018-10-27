Join Olivewood Gardens for our first ever Costumes, Cocktails, and Cornhole event.

Be a part of this adult-only Halloween party and enjoy tasty tacos, spirited spirits, and all your favorite garden games. Sip and savor food and drinks featuring local chefs, brewers, and distillers. Challenge your friends as you compete in our winner-takes-all cornhole tournament. Paint a pumpkin to take home. Enter a drawing to win some amazing prizes. Wander the Haunted Gardens. Celebrate the season...all for a good cause.

Additional food, drink, and game tickets can be purchased on site.

By participating in this event, you support Olivewood's garden-based nutrition education programs for the community.