Council Brewing's Get Funk'd Up: Sour Beer SDBW Kick-Off

Iron Pig Alehouse 1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109

On Friday, November 2, Iron Pig Alehouse will host a 70's Disco-themed costume party with Council Brewing to kick-off beer week celebrations! Compete to win giveaways for best 70's costume and more.

The event will feature Council Brewing's award-winning sour beers, including:

St. Nick's Punch Barrel-Aged Sour

Imperial Beatitude Tart Saison with Peaches and Nectarines

Woofle Dust with Apricots (Golden Sour)

Come party with Council Brewing at Iron Pig Alehouse and celebrate the start of SDBW!

Info
Iron Pig Alehouse 1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109
Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, San Diego
970-901-5761
