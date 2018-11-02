Council Brewing's Get Funk'd Up: Sour Beer SDBW Kick-Off
Iron Pig Alehouse 1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109
On Friday, November 2, Iron Pig Alehouse will host a 70's Disco-themed costume party with Council Brewing to kick-off beer week celebrations! Compete to win giveaways for best 70's costume and more.
The event will feature Council Brewing's award-winning sour beers, including:
St. Nick's Punch Barrel-Aged Sour
Imperial Beatitude Tart Saison with Peaches and Nectarines
Woofle Dust with Apricots (Golden Sour)
Come party with Council Brewing at Iron Pig Alehouse and celebrate the start of SDBW!
Info
Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, San Diego