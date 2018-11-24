Country Day featuring Easton Corbin
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Join us at the Del Mar Racetrack for a day filled with all things country! Head to the track for Country Day on Saturday, Nov. 24 for country-themed festivities and a free concert by country star Easton Corbin following the final race of the day. All concerts are 18+. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race.
Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.
