Courtenay Hameister: Okay Fine Whatever

Courtenay Hameister will discuss and sign her new book "Okay Fine Whatever." Hameister, a professional nervous person, was host and head writer for "Live Wire," a nationally syndicated public radio show, for 12 years. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.