Appreciation Benefit for the San Diego Troubadour

Wicked Harem Productions For Charity presents.

We/ve COVERED It!!

Who of you hasn’t picked up an issue of the San Diego Troubadour at a venue or your favorite newsstand? Not many, I’m sure. I picked up my first issue 10 years ago at O’Connell's pub on Morena Blvd. I can’t remember who was featured on the cover. It was a folk artist, but I do remember sitting down and reading every last word and liking the way it smelled as I flipped through the pages. I have missed very few issues since, and I still like the way it smells.

The Troubadour has been documenting the evolution of the San Diego music scene, keeping its finger on the pulse of the community every month for more than 18 years. Being the featured cover artist is the local equivalent of being on the cover of the Rolling Stone. I have been introduced to so many artists whose music may have been lost to me. Of course, it’s always thrilling to see and learn more about a musician I know who is being featured. The monthly columns, historical tidbits, reviews, and opinions are relevant, compelling, well written, entertaining, and educational. The San Diego Troubadour’s support of, and passion for, our diverse and wonderful world-class music community keeps me in touch with its viability. With that being said…

This event is an opportunity to show our appreciation and offer some needed support. There is a lot for us to appreciate and be grateful for to Liz Abbott, Kent Johnson, and their team of contributors. Liz’s dedication to and all of the effort and resources she puts into this music rag is the tip of the iceberg.

Wicked Harem Productions for Charity has put together a diverse lineup of artists who will be performing at this event, all of whom have been featured on the coveted cover of the Troubadour.

Plow, featuring artists Jason Weiss, Chris Clarke, and Dane Terry performing Americana, old-time music, and bluegrass music.

The Baja Bugs, featuring the super pop band, performing Beatles covers and more.

Leonard Patton, jazz vocalist supreme.

The Ultimate “Cover” Band

with featured artists

Sue Palmer, Steve Wilcox, Mercedes Moore, Ron Bocian, and Marcia Claire performing songs straight out of the American songbook, swing, boogie woogie, and more.

Donation: $15 or more at the door covers the joy!

All proceeds from this event will go to the San Diego Troubadour. A huge thank you for the generosity of all the performers who are offering their time and talent… and for the generosity of our sound, lighting engineer, and stage manager Barry Calkins and crew.

Get in the door, put your feet on the floor!

Party with a purpose for the Troubadour!

Tio Leo’s Lounge, 7pm

5302 Napa St., San Diego

www.tioleos.com

rosalea

Wicked Harem Productions for Charity