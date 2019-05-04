Cuyamaca College is hosting the 11th-annual Coyote Music Festival on May 4. The concert will feature six local bands in an event produced by students in the college’s music industry seminar program. The event will take place on the Cuyamaca College Grand Lawn on May 4, noon–4:00. Free admission, free parking.

For more info: coyotemusicfest.com, facebook.com/coyotemusicfestival, instagram.com/coyotemusicfestsd