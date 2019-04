CPK Breakfast with Bunny 4/20 9-10:30am

Join California Pizza Kitchen for Breakfast with the Bunny – a fun interactive event with Easter Bunny meet and greets and serving up CPK’s favorite breakfast pizza.

Tickets:

Adults $12 per person (includes: 10” + nonalcoholic beverage)

Kids $10 / per (includes: Kids 7” pizza + nonalcoholic beverage)

For details & registration, visit: westfield.com/northcounty/easter