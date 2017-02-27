Craft at the Cove with Guest Mixologist Jesse Ross

On Monday, February 27, George’s Level2 welcomes guest mixologist Jesse Ross of Sycamore Den in Normal Heights for Craft at the Cove, their monthly craft cocktail series. Craft at the Cove pairs an expert mixologist with a featured spirit to create an evening of inventive cocktails and incredible ocean views. Ross will team up with Level2's resident mixologist Stephen Kurpinsky. Together they’ll stir up a menu of one-night-only cocktails featuring Old Forester Whiskey. Each unique cocktail will be specially priced at $8.