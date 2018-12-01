Calling all craft beer aficionados! Head to the Del Mar Racetrack for the Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Dec. 1! Choose from more than 100 of local and international brews, hard to find ales and ciders featuring favorites from our thriving local brewing scene. Specialty food options for sale include Cardiff Crack sliders.

For a limited time, purchase a pre-sale package for $22. Package includes racetrack admission, racing program, racing tipsheet and a Beer Fest wristband with 5 pull tabs good for 7 oz. samples. Children under 18 are free and must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.