Culinary Historians of San Diego will present “Craft Beer & Spirits: American Origin & Evolution,” featuring Yuseff Cherney, at 10:30 am March 16, at the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Cherney will examine the argument that the discoveries of beer and bread are responsible for our ability to advance technology and develop civilizations. He will survey the origins of the American craft beer industry, its growth from 8 breweries in 1980 to over 6,000 today; the evolution of craft distilling; and how these have grown into multi-billion dollar industries.

Yuseff Cherney, former Head Brewer of Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits and a UCSD graduate, has been brewing beer for more than 24 years. While teaching brewing at UCSD’s Craft Center in the early ’90s, he developed long-lasting relationships with many founders of the San Diego beer scene, including Dr. Chris White of White Labs. Together, Cherney and White developed the pitchable format of yeast used in craft brewing today. They co-authored The Fungus Among Us, a handbook on yeast culturing for the home brewer.

In his position as Ballast Point’s Head Brewer, Cherney specialized in taking traditional beer styles and adding a Southern California twist. He helped Ballast Point win national and international gold medals as well as the “Small Brewery Champion” award at the 2010 World Beer Cup. Today, he continues to innovate at Cutwater Spirits, the first legal distillery in San Diego since Prohibition. The company has garnered more than 400 awards, including “Best of Class” Whiskey from the American Distillers Institute.

The event is free and open to the public.

