Craft at the Cove with Guest Mixologist Michele Willard

On Monday, April 10, George’s Level2 welcomes guest mixologist Michele Willard of URBN/Basic for Craft at the Cove, their monthly craft cocktail series. Craft at the Cove pairs an expert mixologist with a featured spirit to create an evening of inventive cocktails and incredible ocean views. Michele will team up with Level2's resident Spirits and Beer Director/Barman Stephen Kurpinsky. Together they’ll stir up a menu of one-night-only cocktails featuring Cuterwater Spirits. Each unique cocktail will be specially priced at $8.

GET ON THE GUEST LIST: http://www.georgesatthecove.com/craft-at-the-cove

*NOTE: Craft at the Cove is a free public event. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Space is limited. Admission based on a first come, first served basis.