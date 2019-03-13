Craft + Draft Pop Up Shop

It's our first pop-up shop of the year! Join us for local makers, local beer and local bites at Craft + Draft at Bay City Brewing Co! Drinking good beer and shopping counts for two acts of self care, so come on and treat yourself!

Craft + Draft is on Wednesday, March 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Bay City's tasting room and outdoor beer garden.

This FREE event will feature:

- $1 Off Fabulous Local Beer by Bay City Brewing Co.

- A Free San Diego Made Photobooth

- A Free Tote Bag with Purchase from one of our vendors (while supplies last.)

- A Free Raffle for an Awesome San Diego Made//Bay City Swag Bag

- Local food - will be announced!

- A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 17 Awesome, Local Makers