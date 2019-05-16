You are invited to enjoy a relaxed evening of crafty DIY creativity and fun at California Pizza Kitchen located at Westfield North County at 200 E Via Rancho Pkwy #125, Escondido, CA 92025. The California Center for the Arts, Escondido team will be leading this fun art activity and all proceeds benefit our community events and our education outreach programs.

Guests will get to create their very own paper flowers – perfect for brightening any office or room or gifting to a special friend. Enjoy music, springtime selfies, giveaways, and tasty sips and snacks. California Pizza Kitchen welcomes guests to discover and indulge in the fresh flavors of their delicious menu items.

Tickets are only $40 per person, which includes project materials, a bubbly hand-crafted mocktail from a special prix fixe menu curated for this event, tasty bites, music entertainment, and more. All event proceeds benefit the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Space is limited. Tickets required.

http://artcenter.org/event/craft-sip-paper-flowers/