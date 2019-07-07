Crafting a Scene Using a Storyboard with Carolyn Wheat

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

The scene is the building block of fiction. It has its own structure and it demands that the reader be brought into the moment, as if watching events in real time. A storyboard can help prepare the writer to draft the scene by pre-visualizing the setting and characters. We’ll brainstorm storyboards and write scenes in class.

Some lecture, some brainstorming, some in-class writing and discussion.

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
