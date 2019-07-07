The scene is the building block of fiction. It has its own structure and it demands that the reader be brought into the moment, as if watching events in real time. A storyboard can help prepare the writer to draft the scene by pre-visualizing the setting and characters. We’ll brainstorm storyboards and write scenes in class.

Some lecture, some brainstorming, some in-class writing and discussion.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-07-07-crafting-a-scene-using-a-storyboard-with-carolyn-wheat/