Crafting the Short Story with Michael Mirolla

San Diego Writer's Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Second Floor, San Diego, California

In this intensive 4-hour workshop, award winning author and publisher Michael Mirolla will teach you how to write compelling, original and concise short fiction (with skills transferable to longer fiction too). With an eye toward publication, the workshop will examine the fundamental elements of writing a strong short story—from crafting fully rounded characters to introducing conflict in a smooth and believable way. Students will leave with a thorough understanding of what makes a short story effective (or ineffective), an outine for a short story of their own, and various revision techniques that they can use in the future.

San Diego Writer's Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Second Floor, San Diego, California
