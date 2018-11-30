Create For Change
Expressive Arts @ 32nd & Thorn 3201 Thorn St., San Diego, California 92104
Create for Change Workshops
Science and Art merge in this monthly creative experience to benefit the education programs of the Climate Science Alliance.
Learn what you can do to help the planet in this time of climate change, and then create from your heart with reusable materials.
Fridays, 6:00-8:00 p.m. in North Park
11/30 – GRATITUDE MANDALAS
12/7 – Gift Making
1/18 – 2019 VISION SCULPTURES
Go green for the holidays and give this as an “experience gift”
$40 per person, per workshop
$100 for all three workshops
