Create for Change Workshops

Science and Art merge in this monthly creative experience to benefit the education programs of the Climate Science Alliance.

Learn what you can do to help the planet in this time of climate change, and then create from your heart with reusable materials.

Fridays, 6:00-8:00 p.m. in North Park

11/30 – GRATITUDE MANDALAS

12/7 – Gift Making

1/18 – 2019 VISION SCULPTURES

Go green for the holidays and give this as an “experience gift”

$40 per person, per workshop

$100 for all three workshops