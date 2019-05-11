Create Happiness Through Meditation

SATURDAY, MAY 11 | 6:30-8:30PM

with Gen Kelsang Rigpa, internationally renowned speaker

Hosted by Kadampa Meditation Center San Diego and The Museum of Photographic Arts

This event is open to everyone, Buddhist or not, regardless of previous experience.

Imagine the freedom of being able to create your own happiness from within, without having to depend on things beyond your control. As long as our happiness is tied to external conditions, it will be unstable and elusive. We all have within us an inexhaustible source of peace and joy. Meditation is the actual method to tap into this inner potential and harness the power of your mind to create a happy, meaningful life.

Join us as we welcome our National Spiritual Director, Gen Kelsang Rigpa, for this special evening celebrating peace and positive energy. We will come together to receive his inspiration, encouragement and profound insights and leave with uplifted hearts.

$25 • SPACE IS LIMITED • REGISTER in advance at: https://choosehappinessthroughmeditaton.bpt.me • Location: MOPA (Museum of Photographic Arts), 1649 El Prado, San Diego

ABOUT THE TEACHER Gen Kelsang Rigpa, an American Buddhist monk, is the Western US National Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Rigpa is a highly qualified teacher who has been studying and practicing Buddhism for almost two decades. He teaches classes, workshops, and leads retreats all over the country.