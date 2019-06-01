Creating Memorable Characters with Karen Kenyon

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

Whether you are writing short fiction, a novel, or a memoir, characters are essential. They are what draw the reader in and make anyone eager to read on. Plot is often a result of a compelling character. In this short course we will explore creating characters of depth that may even have archetypal characteristics. We will write short character sketches, placing these characters (real and fictional) in scenes or monologues. We will explore description, dialogue, and atmosphere. We will also touch on the idea of character in poems and in song lyrics.

Art , Workshops
Point Loma
619-696-0363
