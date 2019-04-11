Creation Care-Can We Manage The Planet

Today we are faced with unprecedented threats to our entire ecosystem. Plant and animal species are experiencing signs of a mass extinction. The atmosphere, oceans, and land are badly damaged. However; we have also made marvelous progress in solar, wind, EV’s desalination etc. Can these breakthroughs enable us to solve these and other problems that have been vexing humanity for thousands of years? The key question is “Can We Manage the Planet?” Do we have the combination of technology and moral strength that it takes to simultaneously solve both our environmental and social problems?

Please join us for a talk and Q&A session by Dr. Tom English on the topic of creation care and our role in managing the planet. Dr. English is the Creation Care Educator for over 300 Presbyterian Churches. He frequently lectures on environmental issues to university, civic, industrial, governmental and church groups. He is ranked in the top 0.1 % of the Climate Reality Project’s speakers program.

Tom received the "Steward of God's Creation” award from the National Religious Coalition on Creation Care in 2012. In 2015, he received a medal from the Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of 300 million Orthodox Christians. He led the effort to have the Presbyterian Church’s General Assembly adopt a new policy – “On Preserving Biodiversity and Halting Mass Extinction.” He has lectured at over one hundred universities, and has given eight White House presentations.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided by Elaine Byron, Holistic Nutritionist from Body and Soul Nourishment.

Presented in conjunction with the North County Climate Change Alliance