Creative Bootcamp

Build your creative muscles in this fun, hands-on "workout". We’ll explore everything from design thinking to creative expression as Līlā Creative founder Anna Guillotte guides you through a series of short, engaging, exercises that will help you let go of perfection, trust the creative process and increase your creative output.

You don’t need to have any artistic skills or background to join – just a desire to have fun, be creative and stretch your mind potential!

Complimentary snacks and drinks will be provided in this 90 minute session : )

Tickets are $20 - RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/414476589109252/