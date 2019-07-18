Creative Kids ~ Toddler Art Class

This class focuses on bringing kids and parents together to experience stories and art. Instructor Corinna Stocker draws upon her experience as both artist and mom to guide Creative Kids, an art class for children ages 2-5.

Date: *Thursdays in July (*Normally on Tuesdays each month)

Time: 9:30-10:15 AM

Fee: $5 per child ($4 military)

Ages: 2-5

Limit: 8 Students (must be accompanied by parent)

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE or click below:

https://www.studioace.org/events/toddler/2019/0718