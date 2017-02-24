Vanguard Culture has recently acquired residency at Park6, a historic building of nearly 18,000 square feet. With this venture, the organization aims to engage San Diego’s creative community by activating the multi-purpose venue with arts and culinary programming.

Celebrate this milestone in Vanguard Culture’s programming at a Creative Open House on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The event is intended to introduce Creative Industry Professionals to the available event spaces and to offer them an opportunity to network and collaborate. Creatives are encouraged to bring postcards to add to the community display rack and/or set up a table to feature their programming. In addition to a walk-through of the building facilitated by Vanguardistas, complimentary drinks and appetizers will be provided by Vanguard Culture’s Cultural & Community Partners.