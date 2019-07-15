Creative Writing Camp (ages 13-15)

July 15-19, 12:30pm-2:30pm

$99 (For sign ups before 7/8)

$120 (Sign ups after 7/8)

Want to write more (and better) this summer? Former magazine editor and current Writers, Ink executive director Kristen Fogle will utilize multi-sensory timed writing prompts to kickstart your kids creativity! Campers will receive positive support from their peers and direct feedback from Kristen. Each day will also contain helpful talks on craft like plot, character, voice, structure, setting, and point of view. The week will culminate in a reading for friends and family and campers will take home a bound anthology containing each of the campers’ best work.

A $5 cash materials fee will be collected the first day of class to cover printing costs.

Register early! Each camp will be capped at 15 students.

Check out the other 2019 summer writing camps for kids by clicking here.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-07-15-creative-writing-camp-ages-13-15-with-kristen-fogle/