Creative Writing II: Elements of the Craft with David Coddon

Each of these six-week sessions will focus on a specific technique for good writing. Through examples and exercises, writers will learn how to show and when to tell; how to find telling details and when to use them; how to use the senses to bring words on the page and to life for the reader, how metaphor enhances creative writing, and many other aspects of the craft. We’ll explore various writing styles and discover ways to identify, deepen, and strengthen our own.

1. Show Don't Tell

2. Truth is in the Details

3. Metaphor/Simile & Other WordPlay

4. Creating Images

5. Writing With Style (voice/style stuff)

6. Narrative Strategies-- tones/pacing etc.

It is suggested that students in the certificate program attend a reading or prompt group, or a poetry, screenwriting, journaling, blogging, or one-off workshop in a specialized genre that will be covered in more depth, such as writing/researching historic fiction or creating worlds for fantasy universes.

CERTIFICATE DISCOUNT $725 (20% discount over taking these five courses separately!) if you buy all five CREATIVE WRITING classes at once. This discount is only good for members.

If you purchased these classes separately the price would be $900.