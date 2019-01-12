http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-01-12-creative-writing-iii-crafting-fiction-with-rich-farrell

Creative Writing III: Crafting Fiction with Rich Farrell

It’s said that fiction can tell a truer truth than nonfiction. In this series of six-week classes, we’ll explore options for using fiction to tell our stories. We’ll take brief looks various genres including the novel, short stories, and flash fiction as well as aspects of fictive writing that apply to each. Sessions will include characterization and point of view, story vs. plot, setting, dialogue, and writing the dramatic scene. Examples and in-class exercises will provide opportunities for exploring the various techniques and participants will have an opportunity to create their own story beginnings (or middles or ends).

1. Options for Fiction -- Novel - Short Story - Flash (and everything in between)

2. Characterization & Point of View

3. Story vs. Plot

4. Setting -- More than Description

5. He Said/She Said -- Crafting Dialogue

6. Writing the Dramatic Scene

It is suggested that students in the certificate program attend a reading or prompt group, or a poetry, screenwriting, journaling, blogging, or one-off workshop in a specialized genre that will be covered in more depth, such as writing/researching historic fiction or creating worlds for fantasy universes.

CERTIFICATE DISCOUNT $725 (20% discount over taking these five courses separately!) if you buy all five CREATIVE WRITING classes at once. This discount is only good for members.

If you purchased these classes separately the price would be $900.