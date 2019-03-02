Creative Writing IV: Crafting Non-Fiction with Molly Larson Cook

Non-fiction is more than simply writing the facts; the various genres of non-fiction offer writers opportunities to tell stories and explore themes through the creative use of personal narratives, essays, articles, interviews, profiles, and memoirs. Each of these genres can be presented in long or short versions—from an entire book to a brief flash. Participants will review various genres of non-fiction and learn their requirements. Both in-group exercises and take-home assignments will provide hands-on experiences.

Options for Non-Fiction — Short or Long

Elements of Non-Fiction — Facts vs. Truth, research, etc.

Crafting the Personal Narrative

Writing for Discovery — Essays

Writing for Publication — Articles, Interviews, etc.

Memoir — The Basics: Up Close and Personal

It is suggested that students in the certificate program attend a reading or prompt group, or a poetry, screenwriting, journaling, blogging, or one-off workshop in a specialized genre that will be covered in more depth, such as writing/researching historic fiction or creating worlds for fantasy universes.