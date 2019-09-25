Creedence Clearwater Revisited: Concert for a Cause

The Museum of Making Music and Friends of San Pasqual Academy are partnering to host an amazing concert event with Creedence Clearwater Revisited at the legendary Belly Up Tavern on September 25, 2019 to support both organizations.

Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford have been on quite a ride. Following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cosmo and Stu launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform live in concert the hit songs -- touchstones of a generation. Since then, the legendary rhythm section has been thrilled by the outpouring of affection for their new band. World tours and a platinum selling album Recollection followed. The astounding response to the band has been driven in part by new generations of fans that, as Cosmo says, “weren’t even born when the music came out.”