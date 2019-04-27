Join I Love A Clean San Diego on Saturday, April 27th 9am-12pm, as we beautify over 100 sites throughout San Diego County at our 17th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup!

Last year, 6,464 volunteers came out to our 116 sites and successfully removed over 145,622 pounds of litter and debris. Instead of turning a blind eye to the litter found across San Diego County, our volunteers channeled their appreciation for San Diego’s environment into action to protect it. Will you join us this year?

Contests available this year: Sony Photo Contest and Bling Your Bucket Contest. Scout patches will also be available for any participating troops after the event.

Registration opens on April 1st at www.CreektoBay.org