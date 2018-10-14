Crime Writing with Aaron Phillip Clark

THE CRIME NOVEL: A WORKSHOP will focus on the basic principles involved in writing crime fiction. This course is beneficial for those aspiring to write genre fiction; such as: crime, noir, detective, and thriller. Students will analyze story elements; such as: narrative structure, character, plot, theme, style, and troupes. Students will read short stories and novel excerpts with the goal of identifying what makes the particular writing successful, and how it may inform their own work. Students will present material for peer feedback, critique and support. Instruction will include lectures, discussions, writing exercises, writing workshops, and film viewings. The course is designed for adults and will feature literary works intended for a mature audience.

