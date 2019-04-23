Critical Sync DBFZ Video Game Tournament

Critical Sync Weekly of Power is the place to be every Tuesday night at the GameSync Esports Arena. The 1v1 Double Elimination brackets give you one chance at redemption, don’t waste it! Doors open and sign ups begin at 6pm, arrive early and challenge a friend or foe to a practice match or two. Make sure your controllers are warmed up because fists fly at 7pm and won’t stop until one person stands victorious among the rest. $5 Gets you in the door and another $5 goes to the prize pot. Want to make your money back and have bragging right in the community? Prove you're the strongest in the universe.