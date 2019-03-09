Crones Counsel Celebrates International Womens Day

A Women’s Gathering for Crones, older wise women, to celebrate International Womens Day, using the theme of Balance. Using the collective wisdom of older women to balance gender in our communities. Balance in our lives to use life energies for purpose and creativity and maintain visibility and viability.

Come join the sisterhood and be part of the emerging world of Aging Women. Women of any age are welcome. More info at cronescounsel.org

Register early to save a seat.