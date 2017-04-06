CROSSFIRE @ Luce Loft featuring The Tree Ring

Art of Élan’s popular CROSSFIRE series continues in the East Village with new works by film composer Joel P. West and the return of the indie folk band, The Tree Ring. This reunion concert will mark the first time the band has performed together since 2014 and will include collaborative arrangements with Art of Élan musicians. Come experience a "crossfire" of musical ideas in the urban ambiance of Luce Loft and be a part of this rare Tree Ring performance.

Art of Élan has been pioneering unique chamber music events and bringing the excitement of classical music to diverse audiences from all over the globe. Created by violinist Kate Hatmaker and flutist Demarre McGill, Art of Élan continually expands the scope of classical music in San Diego through innovative, one-hour programming in unique performance venues. In this 10th season, “A Place To Call Home,” is focused on creative place-making and defining home in the 21st century.