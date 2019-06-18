Art of Élan's popular downtown series returns, with a special performance fusing electronic and classical music in partnership with the David's Harp Foundation, an innovative mentorship organization that serves homeless and foster teens, as well as those affected by the Juvenile Justice system. The performance, in a Sony-sponsored studio facility in East Village, features members of the San Diego Symphony and the Hausmann Quartet.

Art of Élan's musical program features works that have electronic or electro-acoustic elements, written by today's hottest young composers Andy Akiho, Missy Mazzoli, Eve Beglarian, Javier Temazcal and San Diego native Diego Rodriguez. Both the Akiho and Mazzoli will be receiving their San Diego premieres as a result of this special collaborative performance.

Tickets: $15 (incl. 1 free drink) at the door or online:

https://art-of-elan.ticketleap.com/crossfire--moniker-warehouse/

Doors open at 6:15

Concert at 7:00

After Party at 8:15