Crossing Boundaries 2019

An interdisciplinary performance featuring graduate students from UC San Diego’s Theater & Dance, Music and Visual Arts departments, advised by Professors Shahrokh Yadegari and Victoria Petrovich. Performers include Alex Stephenson, Andrew Lynch, Ariadna Sáenz, Elisabet Curbelo, Felipe Rossi, Grace Grothaus, John Burnett, Joseph Hendel, Juliana Kleist-Méndez, Justin Beets, Kathryn Schulmeister, Kevin Allen Schwenkler, Kirstyn Hom, Lydia Winsor Brindamour, Marcos Duran, and Paul Hauptmeier.