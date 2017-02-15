Crossing the Military-Civilian Divide: Stories and Conversation

True stories. Fiction but still true enough. Both can open the door to conversations we want to have but sometimes find difficult. Writers who have served in our military and those who have not will read stories about what it means to come home from deployment. Come, listen, and then join in the conversation. that will follow readings by a panel including veteran authors Michelle Kerouac, Derrick Woodford, and Adam Stone from the anthology and So Say We All/KPBS series Incoming and the new video series “Permission to Speak Freely.” Panelists will also include Elizabeth Marro, author of the novel Casualties and Sue Diaz, author of the memoir, Minefields of the Heart. Dean Nelson, founder and director of Point Loma University's journalism program, will moderate. All are welcome! This is an event for the entire community.