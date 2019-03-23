The Crow Show: Open House

Fifth Annual The Crow Show exhibition at The Studio Door in Hillcrest is open to the public. Come find out why this year's exhibition is getting so much attention. Join us on Saturday during gallery hours as we hold our monthly open house. The national contemporary art exhibition runs through March 30th. Juried by Chris Redfern, San Diego Audubon Society Executive Director. All artwork for sale. Gallery opens at noon. Details at thestudiodoor.com