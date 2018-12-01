CSI: La Jolla - A Bio Lab Workshop (Ages 8-adult)
How do scientists determine the identity of a criminal from a tiny piece of evidence? In this hands-on workshop, learn the powerful molecular techniques for solving crimes with DNA analysis, fingerprint analysis, chromatography, and other scientific methods.
Recommended for ages 8 and up—and adults are welcome too!
Limit 30. Register for this program at: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/bio-lab-workshop-tbd-14#
