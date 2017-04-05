Cuba on my Mind

to Google Calendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00

Gallery 21, Spanish Village, Balboa Park 1770 Village Pl, San Diego, California 92101

French Street photographer, Janine Free, invites you to see through the crumbling walls of 2016 Havana, its public and street art, its innovative contemporary art, and the creative lifestyle of its people. Installation art, mixed media, slide show, and digital photography. Daily 11:00 to 4:00. Free

Info

Gallery 21, Spanish Village, Balboa Park 1770 Village Pl, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Art
Balboa Park

Visit Event Website

760-908-7334

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cuba on my Mind - 2017-04-05 12:00:00