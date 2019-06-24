CUCINA 10 NOW + THEN

Celebrate CUCINA urbana’s 10th Anniversary with a 3-course, family-style feast that features multiple dishes per course alongside optional a la carte wine pairings. To honor the milestone on Monday, June 24, 2019, CUCINA’s acclaimed Executive Chef Tim Kolanko and Beverage Director Augusto Ferrarese will curate a special one-night-only menu in collaboration with the restaurant’s original opening team: former executive chef Joe Magnanelli (currently Chef/Partner of Brian Malarkey’s forthcoming Animae) and former wine director/general manager Ben Kephart (currently Director of Operations of Ojai Valley Inn). Guests are encouraged to make reservations for a 6 p.m. seating via Opentable or by calling the restaurant direct. Can’t make dinner? The after party continues and the vino will be flowing with a mini CUCINA 10 menu from 8:30 to 10 p.m.