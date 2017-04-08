Cultivating Conversation: A Dine and Learn Series

Visit Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center for an intimate outdoor dinner, guided tour, and thought-provoking discussion in our beautiful garden setting. Engage with local experts and enjoy authentic farm-to-table cuisine from a celebrated San Diego restaurant.

Featured Speaker: Sam the Cooking Guy

Featured Chef: Jeffrey Hubbard

Featured Restaurant: Tender Greens

Sam the Cooking Guy is an everyday guy – me (I have 14 Emmys… just thought I would drop that one in) – who has found a way to make cooking casually understandable. With no fancy equipment and by speaking English instead of ‘chef-speak,’ I’m sort of the everyman of cooking. THE SAM LIVECAST show is shot right in my house – and I cook with my kids, dogs – just like we all do. There’s no fois gras… no white truffle oil, no ‘Peruvian mountain-raised squab in sesame-lime-soy marinade stuffed with braised forest turnips and wild enoki mushrooms in a hand pressed plum and raspberry glaze’. I’m just a regular guy, using regular words showing how to cook easy, great food… Food that’s ‘big in taste and small in effort’. It’s a handful of ingredients and a few steps – that’s it. This is a cooking show “for the rest of us,” I like to say.

“For too long now TV chefs have tried to ‘impress’ with their food & style. But a ton of ingredients and a ton of steps just winds up with people saying they can’t cook. And it’s not that they can’t cook – it’s that they don’t because they think it’s too hard. So isn’t it time someone made cooking easy?”

Executive Chef Jeffrey Hubbard's menu will include garden-inspired dishes that showcase healthy whole grains, produce, and proteins. Chef Jeff graduated from the University of San Diego with a B.A. in Communications and a double minor in Business Administration and Italian. He received a culinary degree from the California School of Culinary Arts (Le Cordon Blue program). Before Tender Greens he was Chef Partner at Roy's San Francisco, Chef De Cuisine at The Tavern Kitchen and Bar in St. Louis, and Chef de Cuisine Kitchen 1540 at L'auberge Del Mar.

Tender Greens is a fine casual eatery that combines a fine dining point of view and hospitality with a casual, quick dining atmosphere. By working with small local farmers, ranchers, artisans, boutique wineries, breweries and coffee roasters, Tender Greens provides the best quality ingredients and products to their guests. Tender Greens believes there should be a conscious connection between the one who eats the food and the source of that sustenance.

More information: (619) 434-4281 or info@olivewoodgardens.org

