Cupid’s Cleanup with Cutwater Spirits

Come show your love for San Diego at our annual Cupid’s Cleanup on Saturday February 9th! Join I Love A Clean San Diego at Hourglass Community Park in Mira Mesa to clean up the park and surrounding neighborhood from 10AM-12PM. Bring your loved ones to this wonderful event to help celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early! Afterwards, Cutwater Spirits will be offering a 20% discount to all volunteers at their Miramar location, so you can keep feeling the love after the cleanup!

We will have cleanup supplies, snacks, and water. We also provide community service hours and Letters of Appreciation for volunteers. This is a great opportunity for students and families to learn ways to protect our local environment!

We encourage volunteers to bring their own reusable items such as water bottles, work gloves, and buckets to promote zero-waste practices and help us in our mission to have a zero waste, litter free and environmentally engaged San Diego region!

All volunteers are required to fill out a waiver form to participate and anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by their parent or guardian.

See you there!

Registration link: https://drive.google.com/open?id=19dpTGLMhNGR8oRR3CdLD3q2Imzi8ohpfxVvZvP-oMiU