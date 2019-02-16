Cupid's Country Picnic
Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures
4425 Hwy 78, San Diego, California 92070
A Unique and Romantic Adventure for your Valentine!
Picnic lunch (provided), hayride, music, dancing, archery, contests, scavenger hunt, and costumed photography!
Glamping site and camping sites available.
Special Early Bird Pricing starting at $70 per couple.
Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures
4425 Hwy 78, Santa Ysabel CA 92070
Located in the mountain community of Julian
Julian, Santa Ysabel