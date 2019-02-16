Cupid's Country Picnic

A Unique and Romantic Adventure for your Valentine!

Picnic lunch (provided), hayride, music, dancing, archery, contests, scavenger hunt, and costumed photography!

Glamping site and camping sites available.

Special Early Bird Pricing starting at $70 per couple.

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures

4425 Hwy 78, Santa Ysabel CA 92070

Located in the mountain community of Julian