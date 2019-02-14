Cupid is stupid night of comedy

Valentine’s Day Thursday, February 14 • 7 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Journey Community Church

Main Auditorium • 8363 Center Drive, La Mesa 91942

“Cupid Is Stupid” is a great night of entertainment for anyone who wants a laugh on Valentine’s Day. Date Night... Night out with friends... It is a night of clean comedy where all the proceeds are donated to Global Missions at Journey.

Our featured showcase talent: Special guest DUSTIN NICKERSON and Friends Host: JOSH LAWSON — Harrah’s Casino

Come early and join us starting at 5:30 pm! • Photo booth • Hot Chocolate and sweets • Artisan marketplace with 20 vendors

Tickets: $15* (ONLINE) / $20 (at the door)

*Plus service fees.

Online ticketing available through Feb. 13. Discounted rate for groups of 10. Limited childcare available for $5, must pre-register with online ticket purchase.

Buy tickets: journeycommunitychurch.com/cupid