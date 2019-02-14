Cupid is stupid night of comedy
Journey Community Church 8363 Center Drive , San Diego, California 91942
Valentine’s Day Thursday, February 14 • 7 pm
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Journey Community Church
Main Auditorium • 8363 Center Drive, La Mesa 91942
“Cupid Is Stupid” is a great night of entertainment for anyone who wants a laugh on Valentine’s Day. Date Night... Night out with friends... It is a night of clean comedy where all the proceeds are donated to Global Missions at Journey.
Our featured showcase talent: Special guest DUSTIN NICKERSON and Friends Host: JOSH LAWSON — Harrah’s Casino
Come early and join us starting at 5:30 pm! • Photo booth • Hot Chocolate and sweets • Artisan marketplace with 20 vendors
Tickets: $15* (ONLINE) / $20 (at the door)
*Plus service fees.
Online ticketing available through Feb. 13. Discounted rate for groups of 10. Limited childcare available for $5, must pre-register with online ticket purchase.
Buy tickets: journeycommunitychurch.com/cupid